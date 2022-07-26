President Biden completes COVID treatment, OK to resume exercise

President Joe Biden completed his final treatment of Paxlovid last night as his COVID-19 symptoms have “almost completely resolved,” presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a statement.

O’Connor said Biden feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen.

He will continue to isolate on Tuesday but could exit isolation as soon as Wednesday, pending a negative COVID-19 test.

The White House said he first tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. O’Connor considered Biden’s symptoms “mild.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that some COVID-19 patients have had the virus “rebound” after completing Paxlovid. The CDC noted that those with mild COVID rebounds generally have mild symptoms.

Paxlovid has been recommended for most COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.