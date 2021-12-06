Notre Dame requiring COVID-19 booster shots for students

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WRTV) — The University of Notre Dame announced a COVID-19 booster vaccine will be required for all students who have been fully vaccinated for more than six months.

The requirement includes all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students, including students studying or performing research remotely and/or virtually.

Current students may receive the booster vaccination at any off-campus location or at the University’s on-campus booster vaccination clinic Jan. 11-14.

The Centers for Disease Control has advised all fully vaccinated adults to get the booster shot.

Health officials say most cases in the U.S. are still from the Delta variant. However, the omicron variant has been detected in at least 17 states.

This story was originally reported by Michelle Kaufman on wrtv.com.