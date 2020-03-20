New York joins OH, KY in ordering closure of hair and nail salons, other 'personal care' businesses

New York is joining Ohio and Kentucky in ordering the closure of all nail salons, hairdressers and barbershops in the hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered that all "personal-care" services — including tattoo and piercing parlors — close by 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

"These temporary closures are not going to be easy, but they are necessary to protecting the health and safety of New Yorkers and all Americans," Cuomo said.

On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered the closure of such facilities effective Wednesday. The following day Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the closure of personal care facilities effective that evening.

Unlike restaurants, who can provide curbside pickup for food, there's not a way for most salons and barbershops to supplement their income.

"This is my everything," said stylist Mallory Nachbar at Salon Two Thirteen in Cincinnati. "This is my dream job."