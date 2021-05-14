Watch
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-658x90.jpg

Actions

Japan expands virus emergency ahead of Tokyo Olympics

items.[0].image.alt
Eugene Hoshiko/AP
Lawyer Kenji Utsunomiya, a representative of an anti-Olympics group, shows an anti-Olympic banner during a press conference after submitting a petition to the Tokyo government calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. An online petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled has been submitted to the Tokyo government with over 350,000 signatures on Friday morning. The rollout of the petition comes with Tokyo, Osaka and several other areas under a state of emergency with coronavirus infections rising - particularly new variants. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Kenji Utsunomiya
Posted at 4:55 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 16:55:56-04

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is further expanding a coronavirus state of emergency from six areas, including Tokyo, to nine as the government repeated its determination to hold the Olympics in just over two months.

Japan has been struggling to slow infections ahead of the games.

The three additions are Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, where the Olympic marathon will be held, and Hiroshima and Okayama in western Japan.

Bars, karaoke parlors, and most entertainment facilities are required to close. Business owners who comply will be compensated, while those who don't could face fines.

The expansion of the state of emergency is a major shift from the government's initial plan that relied on less stringent measures.

This is now the country's second expansion of the emergency in just one week. A state of emergency, which was Japan's third, was declared April 25.

A possible further extension of the emergency will be evaluated at the end of May.

The Olympics are slated to run from July 23 to Aug. 8.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma