Watch
Price-of-Water-658x90.jpg

Actions

Heart reaction probed as possible rare vaccine link in teens

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File
VACCINE.jpeg
Posted at 6:06 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 06:06:33-04

Health authorities are trying to determine whether heart inflammation that can occur along with many types of infections could also be a rare side effect in teens after the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

An article on seven U.S. teen boys in several states was published online Friday in Pediatrics.

It's among the latest reports of heart inflammation discovered after COVID-19 vaccination but there is no proven link.

The boys received Pfizer shots in April or May and developed chest pain within a few days.

None became critically ill.

Authorities say vaccination benefits far outweigh any potential risk.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong