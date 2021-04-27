CDC: Fully-vaccinated people can go without masks outdoors, except in crowded areas

ATLANTA, GA. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Tuesday that fully-vaccinated Americans can resume some outdoor activities without wearing masks.

During a COVID-19 briefing, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that science shows that those who are fully-vaccinated against the coronavirus can safely attend small outdoor gatherings or dine at an outdoor restaurant without face coverings.

Walensky said the CDC is still recommending that you wear masks while at large outdoor gatherings, like sporting events. She’s also the CDC still recommends masks for full-vaccinated people while indoors.

In some cases, the CDC says unvaccinated people can drop their face coverings as well. The public health agency released a graphic that outlines the updated guidelines.

CDC

Before the updated guidance, the CDC had been advising Americans to wear masks outdoors if they were withing 6 feet of each other.

When asked about the decision to relax mask guidance, Walensky pointed to research that shows transmission of the virus mostly occurs indoors.

"There is increasing data suggestion that most transmission occurs indoors," said Walensky.

Watch Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing below: