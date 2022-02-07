Australia is reopening borders to international travelers under one condition

Australia will welcome vaccinated visitors later this month.

The country’s prime minister announced it will reopen its borders on February 21.

"The National Security Committee and Cabinet has decided today that Australia will reopen our borders to all remaining visa holders on the 21st of February," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday.

Australia has been closed to most travelers since early 2020.

It has slowly eased its restrictions since November, allowing travelers from certain countries to visit.

Tourists will need to show proof that they have received two doses of an approved vaccine.

Medical exemptions will be allowed, but unvaccinated travelers will be subject to state and territory quarantine requirements.

Western Australia will continue to be inaccessible to visitors, even Australians, due to its strict rules and border closings.

Australia's decision comes after tennis player Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia because he was unvaccinated.

Djokovic’s visa was canceled and he was deported.