Clooney, Cheadle among A-list celebs opening film school in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Several A-list celebrities have teamed up to help children from under-served communities in Los Angeles break into the business.

George Clooney and Don Cheadle were among those that came out to celebrate the opening of the Edward R. Roybal Film And Television Magnet School, ABC affiliate KABC-TV reported.

The school will train Los Angeles Unified School District students for behind-the-line jobs in the entertainment industry, Deadline reported.

The school opened in August, the media outlets reported.

"You could study acting for 40 years and spend a fortune and never get a job, right? It's luck when you get a job. Below the line, learning about editing, learning about cinematography, learning about visual effects, you learn that lesson, you can get that job," Clooney said to CBS affiliate KCBS-TV.

Clooney, Cheadle, and Mindy Kaling are among the star-studded school advisory board, which also includes Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria, KCBS-TV reported.