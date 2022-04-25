Civilian role player shot during training exercise in Michigan

TAYLOR, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a civilian role player was shot during a training accident on Sunday at Heritage Park in Taylor.

Police were called to the park around 5 p.m. on Sunday to investigate the accident.

According to Michigan State Police, during training involving auxiliary officers, one of the officers in the training discharged a round from his service weapon, hitting a civilian in the abdomen.

The Detroit News reported that the incident occurred while the civilian was working with Taylor Auxiliary Police during a "vehicle take-down" training scenario.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition as of Sunday night.

According to the City of Taylor website, the Taylor Auxiliary Police Civil Defense, a volunteer program that was started in 1962, is "charged with providing a ready standby force to assist the Uniform Division, or other Divisions as may be directed, in times of emergency."

"The Auxiliary Police shall handle the vacation house checks, business checks, school checks, and holiday shopping center anti-theft programs" and other necessary programs to further the Crime Prevention Unit goals, the website said.

Detectives from Michigan State Police are working to determine how the accidental discharge occurred.

This story was first reported by WXYZ.