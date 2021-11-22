City of Detroit celebrates Tuskegee airman's 100th birthday

The City of Detroit celebrated a Tuskegee airman's 100th birthday by giving him a key to the city.

Lieutenant colonel Alexander Jefferson was one of the first Tuskegee airmen to escort bombers in World War II.

CBS Detroit reported that to honor him, the city also unveiled plans for a new plaza and statue in his honor.

The city also held a rededication ceremony at Jefferson Field and renamed the park after him.

Alexander overcame segregation and prejudice to join one of the most highly respected fighter groups in the war.

According to The Detroit Press, after his service in WWII, he became a Detroit Public Schools science teacher and retired as an assistant principal.