Chipotle offering "Friends BOGO" to those who get vaccinated

Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Chipotle
Posted at 11:29 PM, Jul 01, 2021
On Tuesday, Chipotle is hosting a buy-one-get-one deal to encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said anyone who says "Friends BOGO" at the cashier when paying for an entrée would receive another entrée for free.

"As a proud participant in the National Month of Action for Vaccinations, we are encouraging our fans to give their friends free Chipotle as a craveable reward for getting vaccinated," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, in a news release.

The offer is only good on July 6 from 3 p.m. to close at participating locations in the U.S.

