Child saves nanny, painter from Massachusetts house fire

HINGHAM, Mass. — A young boy's heroic actions saved his nanny and a painter from a massive house fire in Massachusetts.

Officials say the child noticed the flames and then alerted the nanny and a painter to get out of the house, NBC Boston reported.

"We're extremely lucky that the painter didn't die and the child and the nanny," Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said to ABC affiliate WCVB.

According to reports, all that's left of the home is its chimney.

Neighbors told the news outlets that the family just moved in.

"They just did all the floors. They literally just moved in. Really nice young couple. Everything they have is gone," neighbor Chris Moran told WCVB.

Officials say the home is valued at around $3 million, Mass Live reported.

According to media reports, more than 120 firefighters responded to the 4-alarm fire on Monday.

No injuries were reported, WCVB reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.