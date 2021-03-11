Chauvin trial latest: Judge adds third-degree murder charge as more jurors selected for jury

MINNEAPOLIS -- Six jurors have been selected so far to serve on the jury for the trial of Derek Chauvin who is facing charges in the death of George Floyd. Jury selection has been underway since Tuesday in the high profile case.

Earlier in the day, Judge Peter Cahill ruled prosecutors can add a third-degree murder charge to the second-degree murder and manslaughter charges Chauvin faces. The decision gives jurors more options if they convict Chauvin.

Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, is charged in connection with the May 2020 death of Floyd, a Black man.

A video from a bystander was widely shared on social media and shows Floyd repeatedly saying he couldn't breath as officers wrestled with him and Chauvin pressed a knee to his neck for several minutes.

During the three days so far of questioning potential jurors, dozens have been dismissed, including some who said they would not be able to set aside their views about the case and their strong feelings about Floyd's death.

Potential jurors are being asked if they have seen the video of Floyd or any images from it, and what their feelings are about the situation. They are also being asked about their opinions on police officers.

Of the six selected at this time, three are white men, one is a Black man, one is a Hispanic man and one woman who is described as multiracial. Their identity is being protected during the case.

