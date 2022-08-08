CDC: Splash pad linked to 2 separate outbreaks

Two separate outbreaks are being linked to a splash pad in Kansas.

According to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 21people got shigellosis and six people contracted norovirus after visiting the splash pad at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Jun 2021.

The CDC said both outbreaks were associated with getting splash pad water in the mouth.

An investigation of the splash pad found "water stood in the collection tank (into which water drains after spraying users and before it is filtered, disinfected, and resprayed) overnight instead of being continuously recirculated, filtered, and chlorinated."

The agency said after the issues were addressed, no additional illnesses were identified.

According to The Associated Press, a family that became sick is suing the operator of the splash pad, alleging guests weren't alerted about the outbreak.