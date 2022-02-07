Watch
Casino staff, state gaming board track down $229k jackpot winner

The man didn't immediately find out about winnings due to machine malfunction.
John Locher/AP
A person wears a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus as they play an electronic slot machine on the Fourth of July at the Strat hotel-casino Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 11:21 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 11:21:36-05

LAS VEGAS — A man gets to cash out his $229,000 jackpot weeks after he won.

The winner, identified as Robert Taylor, won after playing a slot machine in Las Vegas on January 8.

Due to a malfunction with the machine, neither Taylor nor the staff at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino realized he won the big jackpot.

By the time casino personnel reviewed the slot machine and its technology, Taylor had returned home to Arizona, The Nevada Gaming Control Board said in a statement.

Casino staff tried to identify the winner but were unsuccessful.

That's when the Nevada Gaming Control Board got involved.

Multiple agents from its Enforcement Division reviewed hours of surveillance video, interviewed witnesses, studied purchase records and even analyzed ride-share data to find out who the man was.

“I commend the agents of the Enforcement Division, particularly Agent Dan Nuqui, for ensuring that the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him,” said James Taylor, Chief of the Board’s Enforcement Division. Taylor was officially notified about his jackpot winning on January 28.

He plans to return to the casino in Las Vegas to collect his winnings.

