Capitol Police order evacuation of US Capitol out of 'abundance of caution'

U.S. Capitol Police ordered an evacuation of the Capitol complex, and said they were "tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat." Congressional staffers received the warning on Wednesday evening, the Associated Press reported. Capitol Police would not provide any further information.

In a tweet on Wednesday Capitol Police said, "The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol."

According to CNN, citing people familiar with the matter, a single-engine aircraft with parachutists headed towards D.C.'s Nationals' Park caused the alarm for security at the U.S. Capitol.

According to Ticketmaster, the Washington Nationals were scheduled to play the Arizona Diamondbacks at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday in Washington.

