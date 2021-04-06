California plans to lift most pandemic restrictions June 15

SAN FRANCISCO — California plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces June 15, after it became the first state to have a statewide stay-at-home order last year and reached a dangerously low level of ICU beds available just a few months ago.

State officials said Tuesday that enough people should be vaccinated by then to allow for life to almost get back to a pre-pandemic normal.

The state's Health and Human Services secretary says California's mask mandate will remain in effect.

He says the nation's most populated state won't reopen more widely unless there's sufficient vaccine supply and hospitalization rates stay low.

The announcement comes as states across the country have lifted health restrictions as more people get vaccinated.

California had some of the nation’s strictest pandemic rules, becoming the first to institute a statewide stay-at-home order last spring.