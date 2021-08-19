Watch
Britney Spears under investigation over battery of staff

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities say they are investigating Spears for misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home said the singer struck her. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, that deputies responded to Spears home after the staff member reported the Monday night dispute. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Britney Spears
Posted at 7:33 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 19:34:36-04

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Authorities say they are investigating Britney Spears over alleged misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home said the singer struck her.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that deputies responded to Spears' home after the staff member reported the Monday night dispute.

No one was injured.

Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart says the investigation is "nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cellphone.”

He said there was no striking or injury.

The 39-year-old Spears has a home in Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles west of downtown Los Angeles.

Spears has been in the midst of a highly-publicized conservatorship battle. Earlier this month, her father agreed to give up his role as conservator despite claiming it wasn't in his daughter's best interest.

Spears previously testified that she was the victim of conservatorship abuse.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
