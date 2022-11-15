Boy asks store clerk for help avoiding possible attempted luring of a child

A 10-year-old in Pottstown, Pennsylvania was able to get out of a frightening situation that police called an attempted luring.

The boy was walking home from school when a woman, seen in security camera footage, appears to follow him trying to lure him to a store, according to the boy.

The boy's father said he becomes emotional while watching the security camera footage.

"That day, when I was watching that video, I cried every time I saw it," said Sam Green, the boy's father.

The boy is seen in the video walking into a small store he recognized and telling a store clerk to pretend she was his mother to assist him.

"He said that she probably knew me and she was going to Wawa and that he was supposed to go with her and he can get anything he wanted," said Green.

The store's owner, Dani Small, said he whispered to her to help him and pretend to know him.

That was when the store's owner is seen in the video walking to the door of the business to shut and lock it. That prompted the woman to leave the scene.

"He felt comfortable enough to come on in here and he came right around the corner to where Hannah was, and he whispered in her ear," Dani Small, Owner, "Dani Bee Funky."

"He said to act like you're my mom. This lady is following me," said Green.

Police were able to track the woman down, and she was reportedly referred to a mental health facility, WPVI reported.