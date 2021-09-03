Boxer Oscar De La Hoya hospitalized with COVID-19

Boxer Oscar De La Hoya revealed he is in the hospital with COVID-19.

In a tweet, the boxer said he caught the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. pic.twitter.com/0wKEnr5Jzv — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021

"What are the chances of me getting COVID," De Lay Hoya said. "I've been taking care of myself."

The boxer was planning to come out of retirement and fight former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort on Sept. 11.

However, he said that he will have to pull out of the fight.

De La Hoya has not fought since he lost to Manny Pacquiao in 2008.

The boxer said he's confident he will be back before the years is over.