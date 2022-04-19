Watch
Boris Johnson offers 'wholehearted' apology over 'partygate'

Alastair Grant/AP
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks out to greet the Prime Minister of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, Masrour Barzani outside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Posted at 12:51 PM, Apr 19, 2022
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered a ”wholehearted” apology for attending an illegal party during the COVID-19 lockdown. But Johnson said Tuesday that he didn't knowingly break rules or mislead Parliament.

Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons “it did not occur to me” that the gathering was a party.

Last week Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($66) for attending his own surprise birthday party at 10 Downing St. in June 2020.

Police are still investigating several other parties in government buildings that Johnson is alleged to have attended.

Johnson has faced calls to resign amid the controversy. There are no signs pointing to him stepping down.

