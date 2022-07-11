Blackouts possible again in Texas as temperatures rise to 110

A Texas heat wave is speaking concerns that the state’s power grid could crumble this week.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place in Texas as temperatures could reach 110 degrees on Monday. In Austin, the temperature will come close to the all-time July record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in the city.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking businesses and citizens to conserve power in the afternoon and evening. The group said it is not expecting widespread outages, but rolling blackouts are possible.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was not as optimistic.

“I have asked all City departments to prepare in case the state’s power grid fails during extreme heat tomorrow,” he said.

The state encountered massive power outages in February 2021 when record cold weather overwhelmed the grid. With a lack of heat, residents reported pipes bursting, exacerbating the impact.