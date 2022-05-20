Watch
Birdwatcher at center of viral video will now host his own National Geographic show

Jon Kroll/National Geographic/Jon Kroll
Life-long birder Christian Cooper takes us into the wild, wonderful and unpredictable world of birds. Whether braving stormy seas in Alaska for puffins, trekking into rainforests in Puerto Rico for parrots, or scaling a bridge in Manhattan for a peregrine falcon, he does whatever it takes to learn about these extraordinary feathered creatures and show us the remarkable world in the sky above. Christian Cooper takes a moment to watch the distant shorebird activity at the Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge, CA. (photo credit: National Geographic/Jon Kroll)
Posted at 4:14 PM, May 20, 2022
A man who is known for his encounter with a woman who called police on him at New York’s Central Park will now have his own television show.

Christian Cooper is a birdwatcher. That’s exactly what he was doing when he asked a woman, Amy Cooper, to leash her dog.

The two are not related.

The woman then called the police and said a Black man was threatening her after ask her to leash her dog.

Fast forward two years later, the avid birdwatcher will now host National Geographic’s Extraordinary Birder.

NatGeo says Christian Cooper will brave stormy seas in Alaska to look for puffins, trek into Puerto Rico to search for parrots and even scale a bridge in Manhattan to scout a falcon.

The New York birdwatcher will host six episodes.

A release date for the show has not yet been set.

