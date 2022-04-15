Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, earned $610,702 during their first year in the White House and paid $150,439 in federal income taxes.

That's a tax rate of 24.6% for 2021, well over the average federal rate of around 14%. Those totals, released on Friday, tax day, were similar to the Bidens' 2020 returns when they reported earning $607,336. They reported 25.9% of their income going to federal taxes then.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also released their 2021 tax filings, which showed them earning $1,655,563 in 2021 and paying $523,371 — a federal income tax rate of 31.6%.

Biden campaigned on creating an administration with transparency as a top priority, including with his personal finances. The president previously released 22 years of tax filings before the 2020 election. As the Associated Press reported, it was then meant to be a direct challenge against former President Donald Trump, who fought for years to prevent the release of his tax returns citing an audit that Trump said prevented him from doing so.

The IRS has mandated for over four decades that the tax returns of sitting presidents and vice presidents be audited.