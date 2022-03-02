Biden to announce ban of Russia from US airspace during State of the Union address

President Joe Biden was set to announce on Tuesday that the U.S. is banning Russian aircraft from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

Biden will make the announcement in his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, according to people familiar with the decision. Biden will deliver his address at a precipitous moment for the nation. In excerpts released in advance, he declares that dictators such as Russian President Vladimir Putin must "pay a price," or dangers to the U.S. and the world will only grow Biden was set to warn.

The U.S. president is aiming to lead the country out of the pandemic and reboot his stalled domestic agenda as well as confront Russia's aggression.

In experts of the speech released by the White House earlier on Tuesday, a quote from Biden's speech will point to Putin's agressiion saying, "Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response after President Biden's speech. Gov. Reynolds will deliver the speech from Des Moines, Iowa.

In 2021, President Biden delivered his first joint address to Congress, which was similar to a State of the Union address. Attendance at that speech was limited because of the pandemic, but for this year's State of the Union the entire congressional body has been invited, with just their guests being limited for safety.