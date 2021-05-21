Biden, South Korea's Moon 'deeply concerned' about NKorea

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in remain "deeply concerned" about the situation with North Korea.

Biden says he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

On Friday, Biden named career diplomat Sung Kim, who previously served as ambassador to South Korea, to serve as the special envoy to North Korea.

The decision by Biden “reflects the firm commitment of the U.S. for exploring diplomacy and its readiness for dialogue with North Korea,” Moon said.

Moon is welcoming "America's return" to the world stage.

Biden praised the "long history of shared sacrifice" by the two allies.

Moon came to Washington seeking renewed diplomatic urgency by the U.S. on curbing North Korea's nuclear program.

President Moon congratulated Biden and the U.S. on strides made in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic through a translator.

The White House has completed a review of North Korea policy but hasn't detailed what it will look like.