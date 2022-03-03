Biden seeks $10B for aid to Ukraine, $22.5B for coronavirus

The Biden administration is seeking another $10 billion to help protect Ukraine against the Russian invasion and an additional $22.5 billion to cover coronavirus pandemic-related expenses, two major additions to budget talks already underway.

The acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, laid out the need for the supplemental funding in a Thursday blog post.

The requests would be additions to a planned budget agreement that Congress is trying to finish before a March 11 deadline.

The $10 billion for Ukraine would be a rapid escalation of the $1.4 billion provided by the United States since 2021.

"These resources will mean additional defense equipment for Ukraine, lifesaving humanitarian assistance — such as emergency food assistance — for the Ukrainian people, stronger sanctions enforcement, a dedicated task force led by the Department of Justice to go after the ill-gotten gains and other illicit activities of the Russian oligarchs, and additional support for U.S troop deployments to neighboring countries," Young stated.

Young said funding for pandemic-related expenses will help the administration be prepared for future variants.

"We are therefore urging Congress to promptly provide $22.5 billion to cover immediate needs for tests, treatments and vaccines, investments in research and development of next-generation vaccines, and responding globally, including getting more shots in arms around the world," she said.

Young added that she will work with both parties to secure the necessary funding to tackle both issues.