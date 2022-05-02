Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

President Joe Biden took the White House press corps' annual gala as an opportunity to make light of the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office.

He also aimed a few barbs at his predecessor and the Republican Party.

The White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night ended a two-year pandemic-related hiatus even as the threat of COVID-19 loomed.

Biden cracked, "Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup."

Biden also said he was happy to be with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than he has.

He even mocked Fox News hosts who were at the dinner, saying they were all "vaccinated and boosted" at the event.

"Everyone had to prove they were fully vaccinated and boosted," Biden said. "If you're at home watching this and you're wondering how to do that, just contact your favorite Fox News reporter. They're all here, vaccinated and boosted. All of them."

Comedian Pete Davidson and reality TV star Kim Kardashian made their red carpet debut as a couple, arriving together and posing for cameras.

A video played at the dinner where Jen Psaki gave tips to "The Late Late Night Show" host James Corden on how to be the White House press secretary.