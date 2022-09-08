Bernard Shaw, pioneering CNN anchor, dies at age 82

Bernard Shaw, CNN's first chief anchor, died at the age of 82.

Shaw was an original at the network, starting in 1980 when CNN launched.

Shaw served as CNN's lead anchor for 20 years. He covered presidential elections, moderated debates and was live in Baghdad when the Gulf War began in 1991.

"Even after he left CNN, Bernie remained a close member of our CNN family providing our viewers with context about historic events as recently as last year," Chris Licht, CNN chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

Current journalists at CNN paid tribute to Shaw on Thursday.

Abby Phillip noted his significance as a Black journalist, calling him a "true trailblazer."

Sara Sidner said Shaw leaves behind an incredible legacy.

CNN says a public memorial will be held for Shaw, but funeral services will be closed to family and invited guests only.