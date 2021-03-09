BBB warns of SAT prep scams

The Better Business Bureau issued a warning on Monday of scammers attempting to trick parents and students into buying bogus SAT prep materials.
The BBB says that scammers call claiming to represent a company that sells SAT prep kits. The scammer will then confirm the victim’s address, claiming that the student requested the prep material to be sent to the school.
Then the caller will ask for a deposit, which can sometimes be in the hundreds of dollars. The scammers will then have access to your credit card number and address after taking a bogus deposit.
The BBB offered the following tips to avoid being scammed:
- Always be wary of unsolicited callers. If someone calls out of the blue, always research their organization before you share personal information or agree to receive services or products. Look up the business they claim to represent at BBB.org. Search the name along with the words “scam” or “complaint” to find out if other consumers have had negative experiences. Check BBB Scam Tracker to see if anyone else has filed a report about the company.
- Double check with your child. If scammers say they are calling because of a service your child requested, tell them you need to check with your child and hang up. Make sure their claims are legitimate before you call back or accept a return call. The same is true for emergency scams.
- Understand the College Board’s practices. The College Board will never ask you for bank or credit card information over the phone or via email. If a caller suggests otherwise, hang up. Learn more about the College Board’s policies.
- Use your credit card when possible. Credit cards may refund your money if they spot a fraudulent charge or if you report one in a timely manner. You may not be offered the same protection if you pay with your debit card or other payment options. Never agree to pay a stranger with a money wire, prepaid cards, or digital wallet, such as Cash App or Venmo.