Attempted porch pirate leaves empty-handed after neighbor intervenes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Roger Leib is thankful for his neighbor this holiday season.

He says when his neighbor heard an unusual noise outside his door Friday, he decided to take a look.

What awaited him was a person attempting to steal packages from Leib's porch.

“He approached the fella, and he asked to see the package. The guy who took the package had no idea who it was for,” Leib said. "Then he said, 'No, that's wrong.' But then a few words were exchanged, nothing too impolite, and everyone went their separate way.”

The alleged porch pirate left empty-handed. Even if the suspect would have taken the package, they likely wouldn't have gotten much use out of it.

“A letter from Jackson County and a letter from Kansas City, Missouri, and the package was a manual on how to fix my microwave,” Leib said. “I'm sure that would've come in handy for the guy.”

Police says there are things people can do to deter porch pirates:

Install cameras

Opt-in for ship-to-store or somewhere where packages won't be left unattended

Get to know your neighbors and ask them to collect your packages if you won't be home

File a police report if your package is stolen

Although Leib's items were returned, he hopes other potential porch pirates think twice.

“It's disheartening. It's frustrating, lack of better words, it's violating,” Leib said.

This story was originally reported by Leslie DelasBour on kshb.com