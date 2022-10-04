Astronaut carries her own Barbie doll onto ISS to promote STEM fields

Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti brought her very own doll with her to the International Space Station as she hopes to inspire young women to go into STEM fields.

She has been stationed on the International Space Station since April 28. It is her second mission on the ISS. She previously spent nearly 200 days on the International Space Station in 2014-15.

In honor of her second trip, Mattel made a custom Barbie doll in Cristoforetti’s honor.

Last week, she became the first female European commander of the International Space Station.

"The idea of flying to space, and the sense of adventure and exploration, and then I became interested in science and technology, and then I really loved flying, I became a pilot. And being an astronaut kind of brings all those passions and interests of me together," she said.

She is responsible for all activities within the U.S. Orbital Segment of the station, which includes the U.S., European, Japanese and Canadian modules and components of the Space Station.

For those hoping to purchase the doll, Mattel said it is already sold out.

