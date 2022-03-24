Arizona lawmakers vote to restrict trans athletes, surgeries

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has voted to prohibit gender reassignment surgery for minors and ban transgender athletes from playing on girls sports teams.

The bills already passed in the state Senate.

It will go to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for a signature. He has not said whether he will sign the bills.

Arizona is just the latest Republican-led state to try to restrict transgender rights. Governors in Iowa and South Dakota recently signed bans on transgender athletes competing with girls.

However, there doesn't appear to be total agreement on the issue within the party. Republican governors in Indiana and Utah bucked conservatives and vetoed bills this week that would have required transgender girls to play on boys sports teams.