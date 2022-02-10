Military aircraft crashes in Arizona while on training exercise

An Air Force pilot in Arizona had to eject during a routine training mission near Buckeye.

According to Scripps' Phoenix station KNXV, police began receiving calls about a downed aircraft around 11 a.m. Thursday.

The news outlet reported that Luke Air Force Base pilot was flying a Mirage F1 fighter aircraft when they had to eject for an unknown reason.

Buckeye police and fire crews responded to the crash scene, where they found the pilot, who appeared unharmed, about 15 miles northwest of the base.

Authorities said the pilot was able to walk to a rescue helicopter.

No civilian injuries have been reported, the news outlet said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.