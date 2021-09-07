Animal rescue group in Florida rescues animals after Hurricane Ida

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — A South Florida dog shelter is going the extra mile to rescue animals from Louisiana.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue continues to bring at-risk dogs and puppies to safety in Loxahatchee Groves.

Staff connected with rescuers from coastal Louisiana, Lafayette, and St. Landry Parish.

Earlier this week, rescuers took nearly two dozen to the ranch from those threatened areas.

The dogs and puppies from Louisiana are undergoing health screenings and be ready for adoption in about one week.

“We know how a natural disaster can leave families with nothing and no way to feed or take care of their pets,” said Lauree Simmons, founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue departed for a second trip to Louisiana this week to bring 5,000 pounds of dog and cat food to the area since many pet stores and veterinary hospitals are closed or damaged.

“We always like to be proactive,” said Simmons. “We went up the day before the storm and helped clear out one shelter, and we're up there yesterday, setting up generators and shelters without power.”

The community can help by donating dog food, dry linens, water, and money to the Big Dog Ranch Rescue Hurricane Ida fund.

You can drop off physical donations at the ranch in Loxahatchee Groves. For more information, click here.