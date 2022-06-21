American killed while fighting in Ukraine

A man has died after fighting in Ukraine, according to an obituary published in The Recorder.

Stephen D. “Steve” Zabielski was killed on May 15 in the village of Dorozhniank, the obituary says.

The State Department confirmed Zabielski's death to CNN.

"We have been in touch with the family and have provided all possible consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further," the spokesperson said.

Zabielsk was 52 years old and is survived by his wife and five step-children.

Two Americans fighting in Ukraine are known to have died. Willy Cancel, a Marine Corps veteran, was killed in April.