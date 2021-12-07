Amazon Web Services outage affecting users worldwide

Amazon says it's aware of users experiencing issues and they are working on fixing it.

A notice on its Amazon Web Service status page was posted at around 11 a.m. ET stated that they have identified the root cause and were "actively working towards recovery."

The company provides cloud computing services to individuals, universities, governments, and companies.

According to CNBC, those affected by the outage include users on Disney+ and Netflix.

DownDetector shows users reporting outages on Tinder and Roku.

Amazon said if users need to access region-specific consoles, they can do so by going here. If they need to access US-WEST-2 console, they can try here.