Amazon to hold Prime Day in June, but delays it in India, Canada due to COVID

Amazon announced on Wednesday that its annual Prime Day would be June 21 and 22 this year.

This marks the first time that the sales event, which typically occurs in July, has been held this early.

According to the Associated Press, the company decided to hold the event in June because they did not want to take people's attention away from the Olympics, which are slated to begin on July 23.

“Prime Day is a celebration of our Prime members, and we’re excited to bring members great deals across an incredible selection, whether members want to shop and save on top brands, buzzworthy items, or small business collections,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, in a news release. “Since we launched Prime Day in 2015, it’s delivered great new ways to shop, gift, watch movies and TV, and even dance, and we’re excited to carry on that tradition.”

This year's event will be held in 20 countries, including the U.S., United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.

Amazon said they are postponing Prime Day in Canada and India "due to the increasing impact of COVID-19" in those countries.

The company will announce at a later date when Prime Day would be held there.

Prime Day, which started in 2015, was pushed back to October last year because of the pandemic.