Amazon offers to pay college tuition for 750,000 hourly employees

Reed Saxon/AP
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Posted at 7:43 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 19:43:46-04

Amazon says it will pay for college tuition, books, and other fees for more than 750,000 of its hourly employees.

“Amazon is now the largest job creator in the U.S., and we know that investing in free skills training for our teams can have a huge impact for hundreds of thousands of families across the country,” said Dave Clark, CEO of Worldwide Consumer at Amazon.

In addition to providing funding for higher education, Amazon says it will also fund high school completion programs, GEDs, and ESL proficiency certifications.

Amazon emphasizes that this is not a reimbursement program.

It says it will pay tuition and fees in advance to ensure “employees don’t need existing funds to start accessing the education options they want.”

Starting in 2022, workers can begin utilizing the benefit 90 days after joining the company, Amazon stated.

