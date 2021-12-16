Watch
All from Ohio missionary group freed in Haiti

Odelyn Joseph/AP
Workers ride out of the gate of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The religious group based in Ohio said that three more hostages were released on Sunday, while another 12 remain abducted in Haiti. The group provided no further details. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Haiti Kidnapped Missionaries
Posted at 12:23 PM, Dec 16, 2021
The 12 remaining members of an Ohio missionary group that were being held hostage in Haiti have been freed.

The two-month ordeal ended on Wednesday, the Christian Aid Ministries confirmed in a press release.

"We glorify God for answered prayer—the remaining twelve hostages are FREE!," the group said. "Join us in praising God that all seventeen of our loved ones are now safe. Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months."

Sixteen members of the group, including their Haitian driver, were abducted by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16 on a trip to visit an orphanage.

The group included five children between the ages of 8 months to 15 years old.

The group consisted of 15 U.S. citizens and one Canadian between the ages of 18 to 48 years old.

