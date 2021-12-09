Alec Baldwin posts letter from cast & crew of 'Rust' that defends working conditions

Actor Alec Baldwin posted a letter on Instagram from members of the cast and crew of the "Rust" film.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set in October. Authorities say Baldwin shot Hutchins and Joel Souza, who was directing the film. In an interview with ABC News, Baldwin said he didn't pull the trigger of what he believed was a prop gun that was not supposed to be loaded with real bullets.

Since the tragedy, Baldwin, one of the movie's producers, has faced allegations of unsafe work conditions.

However, the letter he posted defends the conditions on the set.

"The descriptions of "Rust" as a chaotic, dangerous, and exploitative workplace are false and distraction from what matters the

most: the memory of Halyna Hutchins, and the need to find modern alternatives to outdated industry firearm and safety practices," the letter says.

The letter goes on to say that morale on the set was high despite "a few crew members" quitting before the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. However, Baldwin said he does not believe he will be criminally charged.

He is, however, facing lawsuits that claim the "Rust" set in New Mexico was unsafe.

