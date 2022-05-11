Watch
Air traffic controller guides passenger to safely land plane after pilot medical issue

'Kudos to that new pilot,' air traffic controller says
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at Palm Beach International Airport.
Posted at 9:40 AM, May 11, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An air traffic controller guided a passenger on a small private plane to land safely at Palm Beach International Airport after the pilot suffered an apparent medical issue.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the incident involving a single-engine Cessna 208 occurred Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m.

Two people were aboard the aircraft, FAA spokeswoman Crystal Essiaw said.

The air traffic controller was able to communicate with the passenger in the cockpit all the way to landing.

"Kudos to that new pilot," the air traffic controller said after the plane landed safely.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said one person was taken to a hospital. The person's condition was not immediately known.

The FAA is investigating the incident further.

This article was written by Monica Magalhaes for WPTV.

