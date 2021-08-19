Watch
Afghan youth national soccer player reportedly died after falling from US military plane

AP
FILE - In this Apug. 16, 2021 file photo, hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Twin tragedies on opposite sides of the world are piling misery on people that have seen far more than their share. In Afghanistan, a group of gunmen known for sadistic tyranny rocketed back into power after 20 years as Western and Afghan leaders walked away with a sad shrug.(Verified UGC via AP, File)
Posted at 6:33 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 18:34:46-04

A member of Afghanistan’s national junior football team was reportedly killed while trying to escape the county.

According to a statement from the country’s General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, Zaki Anwari fell from a U.S. military plane.

He would have been among thousands of people trying to escape Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of Kabul.

As of Thursday, about 7,000 people had been evacuated in the U.S. airlift, including about 2,000 on each of the past two days.

The State Department said it expects another 6,000 to be flown out soon.

The U.S. vowed to be out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31. However, President Joe Biden said he would be willing to stay until every American who wanted out of the country is evacuated.

