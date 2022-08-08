9-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 15-year-old girl

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) — A 9-year-old boy shot and killed a 15-year-old girl in Baltimore, Maryland, police said.

Witnesses told police that the boy was playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally went off, striking Nykayia Strawder in the head.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police found the gun, which is registered to a female relative of the boy who is an armed security guard. Strawder's family says they knew the boy well and they're heartbroken by this situation.

Strawder's father says this is a nightmare he will never wake up from.

"My daughter was laying right there in front of my mailbox, bleeding from her head. When my wife picked her up, all her brain fell out into my wife's hands. It doesn't make sense for a child to have access to a firearm under any circumstances," he said. "There is no excuse for that because now my daughter will no longer be able to smile, she would never have another birthday." Dontay Jones said.

Strawder's family says the 15-year-old had big dreams and wanted to use whatever career she pursued to pave the way for the next generation.

"She makes everybody happy. She kept a smile on your face and mine," said Jones.

Police said the 9-year-old won't be charged with a crime due to his age. It remains to be seen whether any adults will be charged in connection to the shooting.

This story was originally reported by Bryna Zumer on wmar2news.com.