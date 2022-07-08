8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin

An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois, is conscious for the first time since the attack.

Cooper Roberts has asked to see his twin brother, Luke.

The Roberts family said Friday that doctors don’t think the boy suffered any brain damage from the bullets that hit his chest. However, he is paralyzed from the waist down.

Luke and the boys' mother, Keely, were also injured in the attack. Luke reportedly suffered shrapnel wounds and Keely was shot in the leg.

The boys’ father, Jason Roberts, was unscathed.

The attack left 7 seven people dead and dozens more injured. The alleged shooter was captured hours after the shooting.

He is facing multiple charges including several counts for murder.