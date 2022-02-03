49ers fan in medically-induced coma after reported beating outside SoFi Stadium

A man wearing a San Francisco 49ers jersey has been placed in a medically-induced coma after being found beaten and severely injured in the parking lot of SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

According to CBS News, Oakland restaurant owner Daniel Luna was found by paramedics about a half-hour into the NFC Championship game.

The news outlet reported that he was placed in a medically induced coma Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Luna was in Inglewood to attend the game alone after friends he had planned to attend with canceled.

CBS News reported that robbery doesn't seem to be the motive since he was found with his watch, phone, and wallet.

No suspects have been identified, but police are looking at security video footage to identify those involved, NBC Sports reported.