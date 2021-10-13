Watch
3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis

Adrian Sainz/AP
Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of the post office in Memphis. Police said they are investigating a shooting at the post office in Tennessee. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
Posted at 8:58 PM, Oct 12, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say two Postal Service workers have been fatally shot at a postal facility in Memphis, the third high-profile shooting in west Tennessee in recent weeks.

A third postal employee was identified as the shooter Tuesday, and officials say that person died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

U.S. Postal Inspector Susan Link told reporters that the three postal workers were found dead after the shooting at a carrier annex in an historic Memphis neighborhood.

No identities or motive were released.

The shooting occurred at a post office facility in the historic Orange Mound neighborhood, southeast of downtown Memphis.

Tennessee has been the hotbed for high-profile shootings in recent weeks. In late September, a man shot 15 people inside a Kroger, leaving one person dead. The shooter also died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Days later, a teenager was shot inside a school. Memphis police detained the shooter.

