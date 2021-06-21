3 dead, including police officer, killed in Colorado shooting

ARVADA, Colo. -- Three people are dead, including an officer, after shots were fired in Arvada, Colorado Monday afternoon.

The victims are a police officer, a bystander, and one suspect.

A second suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Around 2 p.m. local time, there was a shooting near the Old Towne area of Arvada. The area is the city's downtown district with restaurants, shops, and businesses.

Just before the shooting, officers received a call about something suspicious in the area. No other details are available about what the initial call to police was about.

Police say the officer is a veteran of the force but has not released their name or years with the department because family has not been notified yet.

Investigators believe there were only two suspects involved in this shooting and they are not looking for any others.