2 people killed on popular Cancun beach, authorities say

DARIO LOPEZ-MILLS/ASSOCIATED PRESS
View of the beach in Cancun, Mexico on Sept. 26, 2006.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Posted at 6:10 PM, Nov 04, 2021
Tourists ran for cover after gunshots rang out on a Cancun beach Thursday.

Mexican authorities said two people were killed on the beach near the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun hotel. Both men are suspected to be drug dealers, according to police.

The Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun hotel is a popular destination for tourists. Videos on social media show guests gathering in the lobby— waiting for answers.

Mexican police said there were "no seriously injured or kidnapped tourists."

