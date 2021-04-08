2 new airlines await Americans looking to fly somewhere

Two new U.S. airlines are planning on starting service this spring, tapping into the travel recovery that is picking up speed.

Avelo Airlines said Thursday that it would begin flying later this month to 11 destinations from Burbank, California.

Starting Thursday, flights on Avelo are open for booking.

Flights will take off starting April 28, and to kick off its service, Avelo is offering introductory one-way fares starting at $19 on all of its routes.

"Avelo has a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel," said Avelo Founder, Chairman, and CEO Andrew Levy in a news release. "People are ready to reconnect with family and friends and explore new places. Avelo is a different and better kind of airline, built from scratch to offer an affordable, convenient and caring travel experience."

Avelo offers non-stop routes between Hollywood Burbank Airport and 11 destinations along the west coast, the company said.

The startup plans to add other routes as it adds more planes to its fleet, which numbers just three planes.

Next up will be Breeze Airways, the latest creation of David Neeleman, who founded JetBlue Airways more than 20 years ago.

Both hope to draw passengers by filling in more minor, overlooked routes on the spider web of airline routes crisscrossing the United States.